By Johanna Gardener • Updated: 26 Oct 2024 • 10:54 • 2 minutes read

Mbappé played for PSG until this year and is claiming non-payments and bonuses Credit:Shutterstock:Victor Velter

Paris Saint-Germain FC (PSG) will have to pay 55 million to French footballer Kylian Mbappé following a period of non-payments.

The sentence was confirmed by the Joint Appeal Commission of the French LFP (League of Professional Football) although PSG Manager, Al Khelaifi will appeal the sentence, stating that the amount will not be paid within a week as laid down by the sentence. According to reports, the former PSG player who now plays for Real Madrid was involved in a bitter dispute claiming for three months of unpaid salaries and other bonuses.

PSG: Mbappé had agreed to waive the salaries and bonuses when moving to Real Madrid

In response to the claims and the new sentence, PSG responded: “What is under discussion, and will ultimately be heard before an appropriate court, is that the original contract was legally modified in August 2023 in relation to the 2024/2025 season, and was also fully recognized by the player, even in January 2024, until the player decided to renounce all his commitments upon leaving the club.” Qatar-owned PSG also argued that the 25-year-old former player had made an agreement to waive the amount in August 2023.

Mbappé, who had played for PSG for the past seven years, decided to leave PSG in May after being the club’s record scorer – 256 goals across 308 games. In August 2023, he turned down the contract offered to him in May 2022 and was adamant to leave the following year. Due to conflict, he was not included on a tour of Japan and South Korea, yet was later reintegrated into the first team squad, winning the French Super Cup, Ligue 1 – for which he had been awarded the Ligue 1 “Golden Boot” between 2019-2024 – and the Coupe de France. According to PSG, on account of this reintegration, Mbappé had agreed to waive the 55 million euro bonuses and leave for Real Madrid.

Mbappé’s reputation to be tarnished if he continues payment dispute with PSG

PSG commented: “The player has made a clear public and private commitment to the club and it simply asks that this be respected, especially since the club (PSG) has granted him unprecedented benefits for seven years in Paris. The club expects that this basic commitment is simply respected, knowing that PSG will be obliged to have the player’s bad faith judged by the courts if the player, unfortunately, tries to continue with this incomprehensibly damaging dispute, for himself and for French football.”

