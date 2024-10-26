By Nina Cook • Updated: 26 Oct 2024 • 21:55 • 1 minute read

The amazing geode of Pulpí could hold the key to extra-terrestrial life. | Credit: mojacarlife

The giant Geode of Pulpi, Almería, in an extraordinary leap for science, has become a focal point in the quest to determine whether life once existed on Mars.

This stunning crystal formation, one of the largest in the world, is now playing a pivotal role in a groundbreaking operation to confirm if conditions on the red planet were once suitable for sustaining life.

Pulpi geode similar to mineral structures on Mars

Scientists from NASA and the European Space Agency have turned to the unique mineral properties of the Pulpi geode as they attempt to understand the geological similarities between Earth and Mars. The geode’s gypsum crystals provide a perfect natural laboratory for examining the potential of microbial life on Mars, where similar mineral structures have been detected.

Pulpi’s geological gem may hold secrets that transcend our world

This isn’t just a local marvel but a discovery with the potential to answer one of humanity’s (and David Bowie’s) greatest questions. Could there have been life on Mars? The Pulpi geode’s contribution to this scientific endeavour is making waves across the global research community, placing Almeria at the centre of an interplanetary investigation.

As international interest grows, the giant geode is expected to attract even more visitors, eager to witness the natural wonder that could unlock the mysteries of life beyond our planet.

