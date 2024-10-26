By Anna Ellis •
Football fans will be delighted to hear that the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has announced Spanish Super Cup 2025 plans.
The tournament will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, at the King Abdullah Stadium, which holds 62,242 spectators.
The tournament will feature four teams: La Liga champion Real Madrid, Copa del Rey champion Athletic Club de Bilbao, La Liga runner-up FC Barcelona, and Copa del Rey runner-up RCD Mallorca.
RCD Mallorca is set to face Real Madrid in the first semi-final on Wednesday, January 8, at 10:00.PM local time (8:00.PM in Spain). The second semi-final, featuring Athletic Club de Bilbao against FC Barcelona, will be played on Thursday, January 9. The final will take place on January 12, at the same time.
