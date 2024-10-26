By Johanna Gardener • Published: 26 Oct 2024 • 19:59 • 2 minutes read

Tommy Robinson organized a huge protest in London Credit:X:@BBCWillVernon

A huge rally has taken place in London endorsed by anti-Islam campaigner, Tommy Robinson.

The protest, stretching from Victoria Station to Parliament Square in central London was replete with Tommy Robinson supporters. Robinson, who was taken into custody yesterday, had organised the protest in which several people were arrested – both supporters of Robinson and supporters of anti-racist counter protests.

Protestors in support of Tommy Robinson and anti-racist marchers arrested

Amongst those arrested, police detained two from the far-right march and two from the anti-racist counter protest. To control the disorder in the capital, officers from across the country were called in to support London’s Metropolitan Police, who struggled to contain and separate not only one march, but effectively two marches.

Tommy Robinson whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon was arrested yesterday, missing his own planned protest. The 41-year-old, who originally founded the now-obsolete, English Defence League, was arrested under the High Court and will appear in court on Monday in connection with recent allegations. According to reports, Robinson has been charged with screening a controversial film in a protest in central London and refusing to provide his phone PIN to police officers when interrogated. Although classified as an offense under the Terrorism Act 2000, there was no suggestion of a planned attack—such investigations, involving phone examinations at ports, are commonly categorized this way.

London rally a reflection of immigration concerns across Europe

Robinson is currently facing jail after several allegations and is currently in custody, 24 hours before his own march was due to take place. He had apparently been urging supporters to come to London to fight against the silencing of citizens against mass immigration in the UK. This comes at a time when borders between European countries are being fortified amid fears of internal terrorist movements and during a period where other European countries are reconsidering their immigration policies. As yet, Robinson has not been charged for the protests taking place in London today.

Robinson’s supporters were chanting “We want Starmer out.”

During the protest, Robinson’s supporters were heard chanting: “Oh Tommy, Tommy” and “We want Starmer out,” referring to current Prime Minister, Keir Starmer. Meanwhile, supporters of the counter-protest organized by Stand Up To Racism could be heard chanting powerful anti-racist slogans. This is not the first time a rally of this calibre has been organised by Robinson. A similar display of emotion erupted in Glasgow, September 7, where 2,000 anti-racists activists gathered in George Square to oppose a “Pro-UK” rally, which had been organised by the far-right activist.

