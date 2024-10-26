The most Blue Note Jazz on the Costa del Sol

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 26 Oct 2024 • 2:37 • 1 minute read

Vincent Herring & Erena Terakubo Quintet. Credit: Clarence Jazz Club

Vincent Herring & Erena Terakubo Quintet are a multinational ensemble packing a powerful punch of sax sounds and groovy chemistry.

The Clarence Club in Torremolinos is presenting a spectacular foot-stomping night of fresh and funky Jazz with the oddest, yet most logical combo on the Jazz scene in decades – Vincent Herring & Erena Terakubo. Here are two of the most capaciously-lunged horn blowers the Jazz world has ever paired.

Vincent Herring is a saxophone virtuoso with a unique, intense, and vigorous musical voice. He first toured Europe and the United States with Lionel Hampton’s big band in the early 1980s and began working with Nat Adderley for nine years. During his career he has worked and/or recorded with Cedar Walton, Freddie Hubbard, Dizzy Gillespie, Louis Hayes, Art Blakey and The Jazz Messengers, Horace Silver Quintet, Jack DeJohnette’s Special Edition, The Mingus Big Band, Kenny Barron, Nancy Wilson, and Dr. Billy Taylor. Vincent has appeared as a guest soloist with many artists and ensembles, including Wynton Marsalis and John Faddis with the Carnegie Hall Big Band. While accumulating these impressive credentials, Vincent has continued to develop his own voice and style.

Erena Terakubo is a multi-talented saxophonist, flautist, clarinettist, and composer from Sapporo, Japan. While still in high school, Terakubo released her debut album ‘North Bird,’ a collaboration with Kenny Barron, Christian McBride, Lee Pearson, and Peter Bernstein, which peaked at Nº1 on the Japanese Jazz charts and was awarded the Swing Journal Gold Record. Terakubo has played at notable venues and events such as International Jazz Day 2022 at the United Nations General Assembly Hall in New York, the Tokyo Jazz Festival, the Playboy Jazz Festival at the Hollywood Bowl, Dizzy’s Jazz Club Jazz at Lincoln Center, and many others.

The two combined bring a Blue Note BeBop Swing worthy of Birdland itself right up into the 2020s. For real Jazz lovers, this is an unmissable and rare privilege on the Costa del Sol.

This the best Jazz gig in years on this coast takes place on Friday, November 1, at 10 pm at the Clarence Jazz Club in Torremolinos. Tickets are available online via the Clarence website and cost between €25 and €15.