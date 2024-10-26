The Pink Tide race, Marbella

By Adam Woodward •
Registrations to participate in the twelfth annual charity race ‘Marea Rosa’, organised by the Spanish Association Against Cancer of Marbella, are now open, and the goal this year is a record attendance. It will be held on Sunday, November 17, with a tour of the promenade and again followed by a party at the Palacio de Congresos.
Once again, everyone in Marbella is talking about when the ‘Pink Tide,’ arrives, while the charity race is already fully fixed in the month of November in the Marbella social calendar. Registrations are already open at the price of €12 online. Included, as every year, is a pink T-shirt that can be picked up at the headquarters of the Spanish Association Against Cancer on Avenida del Mar.
The race takes place on Sunday, November 17, with the meeting point next to the AECC headquarters. At 11am, there will be a functional warm-up taught by Pepe Moreno, personal trainer of Clanfit San Pedro de Alcántara. The departure of the race will be at 12pm, with a tour along the promenade.
As in the two previous events, the Marbella Congress Palace will be full with a party to finish off the day. There will be a large bar at generous prices with food, drinks, music, performances, and for the little ones, bouncy castles, temp. tattoos, fun activities, and a great charity raffle with instant prizes.
To avoid waiting times in queues, drink and/or food, tickets will be available at the association’s headquarters. In recent years the test has been gaining in attendance with around 3,000 runners and thus has become one of the most important sporting events on the Marbella social calendar.
