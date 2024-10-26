Triple A animal shelter fun day, in San Pedro

By Adam Woodward • Published: 26 Oct 2024 • 21:35 • 1 minute read

Triple A animal shelter in San Pedro. Credit: Triple A

Triple A, the shelter for abandoned animals in San Pedro, is holding a family fun open day on Sunday, November 3.

The shelter takes in abandoned and mistreated animals and cares for them with all the necessary attention they need before searching for a new forever home where they will be loved and cared for.

On Sunday, November 3, they open the gates to the public with plenty of food, drinks, cats and dogs for all the family to enjoy. There will be a fancy dress competition with prizes for the best costume, a bouncy castle, and lots to do for little and big kids. The Halloween-themed party will also include a raffle and market stalls to peruse. Visitors will be able to pet the animal residents and visit the cats in their home.

La Asociación de Amigos de Animales Abandonados, hence, ‘Triple A’, is a non-profit animal charity officially registered with the Andalusian Government. Staffed primarily by volunteers, they are dedicated to caring for animals between Marbella and San Pedro de Alcántara and provide medical care, shelter, a second chance, and plenty of love.

Although supported by Marbella Council, who provide the land and facilities, they can only survive through membership fees, donations, sponsors, and fundraising events such as this. When abandoned animals are found by the council or local police, this is the place they are brought to.

All animals, more or less 500 dogs and cats, are in their care until they find them a new home. They have a no-kill policy and will never euthanise a healthy animal. Their adoption fee includes a passport, vaccinations, a microchip, deworming, neutering, a pre-adoption spa, a health check, and, in the case of dogs, a free consultation with one of their dog trainers.

The Triple A Halloween party and open house is taking place on Sunday, November 3 from 11am to 5pm at Triple A on the A-355 at Km. 33, Marbella.