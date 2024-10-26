By Nina Cook • Published: 26 Oct 2024 • 11:38 • 2 minutes read

Maurizio Cattelan’s "Comedian", a banana taped to a wall, is expected to fetch over €1 million at auction. | Credit: Wikipedia

Just when you thought the world couldn’t get any more bananas…

Maurizio Cattelan’s ‘Comedian,’ a banana duct-taped to a wall, is no ordinary fruit. As one of the most talked-about artworks of the last decade, Comedian has sparked debate, memes, and no doubt the envy of countless monkeys. Now, it’s estimated to fetch between €1 million and €1.4 million at Sotheby’s upcoming auction. The piece, first shown at Art Basel Miami in 2019, is expected to draw as much attention today as it did then.

Art or a banana peel at society?

The Italian artist’s creation has been called—with a straight face— “a defiant work of pure genius” by Sotheby’s Head of Contemporary Art, David Galperin. According to Sotheby’s, Comedian challenges the way we understand and assign value to art. The original sold for €110,000 in 2019, but this November’s auction allows art lovers and critics to re-evaluate its worth. As Galperin puts it, “the public will have the final say on its value”.

When exhibited, the artwork came with a certificate of authenticity rather than the banana itself—a unique aspect, as the fruit is regularly replaced when it rots. The certificate is ultimately what buyers own, not the actual fruit. One buyer, Sarah Andelman, who co-owned the now-closed Colette boutique in Paris, described her purchase as buying “the idea rather than the object.”

What makes Maurizio Cattelan’s Comedian a viral icon?

Upon its debut, Comedian was an instant sensation, gracing the cover of the New York Post with the headline “BANANAS! Art world gone mad.” Crowds formed queues just to catch a glimpse of the taped fruit, which needed to be removed when it began to attract chaotic crowds (and signs of decay) at Art Basel.

Comedian is a reminder of conceptual art’s ability to spark laughter, bewilderment, and reflection. Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan is no stranger to provocative pieces, previously making headlines for his gold toilet installation, America. In creating Comedian, Cattelan remarked that he aimed to capture the “comedic and tragic” aspects of contemporary life, where almost anything—from a banana to an avant-garde sculpture—can become art.

A new banana for a new price tag: at least €1 million at next auction

The auction will include a newly sourced banana, with Sotheby’s New York promising a fresh fruit taped according to “Cattelan’s original specifications”. Before the auction on November 20, the piece will tour in major cities including London, Tokyo, and Paris. Sotheby’s staff have said they’re prepared for the crowds, as Comedian (I’m sure the artist is laughing) heads back to the public, ready to captivate and spark outrage once more.

