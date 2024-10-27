By Nina Cook • Published: 27 Oct 2024 • 16:00 • 1 minute read

Almería’s new wastewater treatment plant will boost sustainability and water reuse in the region. | Credit: industriambiente

In a groundbreaking move towards sustainability, Almería has launched a state-of-the-art wastewater treatment project, positioning the city as a leader in water management.

The new treatment plant, located at El Toyo, is part of the ambitious EDAR (Estación Depuradora de Aguas Residuales, or “Wastewater Treatment Plant”) initiative, aimed at significantly improving the quality of treated wastewater and promoting its reuse across the region. The project, led by the Aqualia and Phoenix group, represents a major investment in Almería’s future.



El Toyo wastewater treatment plant

The plant will treat up to 45,000 cubic metres of wastewater daily, benefitting thousands of residents and helping to ensure a sustainable supply of water for agricultural and industrial purposes. Given Almería’s reliance on agriculture, where water is a precious resource, this project couldn’t come at a better time. The treated water will be purified to meet strict environmental standards, ensuring that it can be safely reused, reducing strain on natural water sources.

The EDAR project not only enhances water quality but also incorporates advanced energy-efficient technologies, reducing the plant’s carbon footprint. This eco-friendly approach aligns with the region’s growing focus on sustainability, contributing to both environmental protection and economic stability.

As the project moves forward, Almería is setting an example for other regions in Spain and beyond, demonstrating how innovation and responsible resource management can safeguard the future of water supply in an arid landscape.

