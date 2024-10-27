Amy Amy Amy at Bar de los Motos

By Adam Woodward • Published: 27 Oct 2024 • 0:46 • 1 minute read

Jazz chanteuse Rocio Starry is Amy Winehouse. Credit: Amy Amy Amy, Facebook.

Amy Amy Amy, the Costa del Sol’s much-loved tribute to the late great Amy Winehouse through the voice of Costa del Sol Jazz singer, Rocío Starry, is playing at the Bar de los Motos in Benalmadena.

For a tribute to the great Amy Winehouse, Rocío Starry’s voice perfectly encapsulates the deep, strong control of that of the Londoner chanteuse, with a clear and precise pitch and a wide range that allows her to tackle both high and low notes with apparent ease.

Accompanied by José Nova on bass, Alex Peña on guitar, Oliver Torres on drums, and Juanma Romero on sax, Rocio promises to deliver an evening of delight for Amy Winehouse fans.

‘I fell in love with her voice from the first day I heard it’ – Rocio Starry

According to Rocio, ‘I fell in love with her voice from the first day I heard it and started introducing some of her songs into my repertoire. My mother told me that her songs looked great on me. The day I found out about Amy’s death, I was singing in a disco, and when I approached a friend with the microphone, he gave me the terrible news. You can’t imagine how I felt trying to finish my performance. The next day I decided to make a small tribute to her, and to this day, the Amy Amy Amy Tribute is still active today.’

Rocio Starry’s sell-out performance at the Salon Varietés theatre in Fuengirola should give an indication of how popular the Amy Amy Amy show has become. Those in Benalmadena can see the show for free on Friday, November 1 at El Bar de los Motos in Avenida de Tivoli at 10pm.