By Nina Cook • Updated: 27 Oct 2024 • 14:01 • 1 minute read

Explore Almeria’s most enchanting autumn destinations, from mountain villages to sparkling coastal routes. | Credit: Destinia

As the vibrant (and intense) summer season fades, Almería reveals a different kind of beauty in autumn, making it the perfect time for a getaway.

With milder temperatures and fewer crowds (phew!), the province offers a chance to explore its hidden gems in peace. From picturesque mountain villages to stunning coastal routes, these autumn escapes will make you fall in love with Almería all over again.

The top autumn destinations in Almería

Among the top spots to visit this season is the serene village of Laujar de Andarax, nestled in the heart of the Alpujarra Almeriense. Its winding streets, whitewashed houses, and breathtaking views of the Sierra Nevada create a tranquil atmosphere that’s perfect for a peaceful retreat. Meanwhile, those who prefer coastal scenery can head to the famous Cabo de Gata Natural Park, where rugged cliffs and pristine beaches offer a stunning backdrop for hiking and photography.

For history enthusiasts, Vélez-Blanco is a must-see. Its iconic Renaissance castle overlooks the charming village, offering a journey through time as you wander the cobbled streets. Other notable autumn escapes include the village of Mojácar, the lush green oasis of Sierra de los Filabres, and the tranquil waters of the Embalse de Cuevas del Almanzora.

These six breathtaking spots provide the perfect escape from the everyday, allowing you to immerse yourself in nature and local culture as the year slowly draws to a close.

