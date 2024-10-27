By Anna Ellis • Published: 27 Oct 2024 • 14:45 • 1 minute read

Image Miquel Barceló / Facebook.

In Barcelona, the Sagrada Família is considering the addition of a significant ceramic mural.

The musical is by Mallorcan artist Miquel Barceló and may be added as part of Antoni Gaudí’s iconic masterpiece.

However, no final decision has been made yet, as the basilica is currently concentrating on finishing the Tower of Jesus Christ, the tallest structure in Gaudí’s unfinished complex.

Gaudí’s Sketches

The sculptural elements for the façade will be inspired by Gaudí’s original sketches of heaven and hell, created before his death. With the centenary of his passing approaching in 2026, any developments involving the Mallorcan artist will be addressed after the celebration of Any Gaudí.

Miquel Barceló, a painter and sculptor from Felanitx, is known for his exploration of themes such as heaven, hell, and purgatory. He illustrated the three large-format volumes of Dante Alighieri’s The Divine Comedy in an award-winning edition published by Galaxia Gutemberg.

Large-Scale Projects

He also has significant experience with large-scale projects in religious contexts, notably his renovation of the Santíssim chapel in Palma Cathedral, completed in 2007.

His work there includes a depiction of the multiplication of the loaves and fishes, alongside the restoration efforts by Gaudí in the early 20th century, which features prominently in the main altar’s canopy.

Multiple Artists

The planned sculptural work for the Glòria façade of the Sagrada Família will cover an area of 45 by 50 metres, with intentions for multiple artists to contribute to the various sculptural groups.