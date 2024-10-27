By Anna Ellis • Published: 27 Oct 2024 • 9:12 • 1 minute read

Image: Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop / Facebook

Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity recently donated a total of €46,000 to four local charities through their San Agustin shops.

The donations were divided among Aspanob (Children’s Cancer Support) and AECC (Spanish Association of Cancer Care), each receiving €20,000, while Dime (Palliative Care) and Cancer Support received €3,000 each.

Vital Services

These organisations provide vital services across the Balearic Islands, and Cala Nova Cancer Care is proud to support them.

Since opening in 2011, the charity has raised over €500,000, thanks to community donations, shoppers, and volunteers.

The charity thrives on the generosity of those who donate unwanted items, as well as volunteers who dedicate their time. The team is always looking for more volunteers to help out, even for a few hours, from Monday to Saturday between 10:00.AM and 2:00.PM.

Festive Season

In preparation for the festive season, Cala Nova Cancer Care is hosting a Christmas Market on November 9, from 11:00.AM to 4:00.PM, at the Nova Restaurant terraces in the Port of Cala Nova.

The market will feature stalls selling Christmas decorations, a postbox for letters to Santa, entertainment from Izzie and the Balearic School Children’s Choir, and various food and drink options.

There will also be a tombola and raffle, with all proceeds going to Aspanob to support children with cancer.

Gift Donations

Visitors to the Christmas Market are encouraged to donate new toys for children with cancer, labelling gifts with the appropriate age and whether they are for a boy or girl.

The charity invites everyone to join in the festivities and help make this event a success!