By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 27 Oct 2024 • 0:16
• 2 minutes read
Caring for Stray Cats
Image: Shutterstock/ rbkomar
IN a significant step towards animal welfare, the Cartagena Department of Health has signed a contract aimed at managing over 110 stray cats in the area. With a budget of €11,641, the plan includes sterilisation, vaccination, deworming, and microchipping these cats, ensuring each one is properly identified.
This plan follows the successful implementation of the CER (Capture, Sterilise, and Return) method, which has been a priority for the department, especially after the pandemic. The agreement, formalised with Los Molinos Veterinary Clinic, allows for essential medical care for cats in various neighbourhoods, including Canteras, Perín, and La Magdalena.
The council highlighted that this contract aligns with the new animal rights law and continues ongoing efforts to control the stray cat population in collaboration with local animal protection organisations. Since the start of the program, about 400 cats from different colonies have already received care. With further funding opportunities on the horizon, Cartagena aims to strengthen its commitment to the health and welfare of its stray cat community.
