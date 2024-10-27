By Catherine McGeer • Published: 27 Oct 2024 • 0:16 • 2 minutes read

Caring for Stray Cats Image: Shutterstock/ rbkomar

IN a significant step towards animal welfare, the Cartagena Department of Health has signed a contract aimed at managing over 110 stray cats in the area. With a budget of €11,641, the plan includes sterilisation, vaccination, deworming, and microchipping these cats, ensuring each one is properly identified.

The CER method: Effective strategy for stray population control

This plan follows the successful implementation of the CER (Capture, Sterilise, and Return) method, which has been a priority for the department, especially after the pandemic. The agreement, formalised with Los Molinos Veterinary Clinic, allows for essential medical care for cats in various neighbourhoods, including Canteras, Perín, and La Magdalena.

Future funding and commitment to animal welfare

The council highlighted that this contract aligns with the new animal rights law and continues ongoing efforts to control the stray cat population in collaboration with local animal protection organisations. Since the start of the program, about 400 cats from different colonies have already received care. With further funding opportunities on the horizon, Cartagena aims to strengthen its commitment to the health and welfare of its stray cat community.

Benefits of caring for our feline friends

Improved Health for Stray Cats : With sterilisation, vaccination, and deworming, the program ensures that stray cats receive essential medical care, leading to healthier feline populations.

: With sterilisation, vaccination, and deworming, the program ensures that stray cats receive essential medical care, leading to healthier feline populations. Reduced Overpopulation : By implementing the CER (Capture, Sterilise, and Return) method, the program helps control the stray cat population, preventing overcrowding and the associated issues that come with it.

: By implementing the method, the program helps control the stray cat population, preventing overcrowding and the associated issues that come with it. Community Safety : Fewer stray cats can lead to reduced incidents of territorial behavior, making neighborhoods safer and more pleasant for everyone.

: Fewer stray cats can lead to reduced incidents of territorial behavior, making neighborhoods safer and more pleasant for everyone. Support for Local Animal Welfare Organisations : The program promotes collaboration with local animal protection groups, strengthening community efforts to care for animals in need.

: The program promotes collaboration with local animal protection groups, strengthening community efforts to care for animals in need. Increased Awareness of Animal Rights : By aligning with the new animal rights law, the program highlights the importance of treating all animals with compassion and respect.

: By aligning with the new animal rights law, the program highlights the importance of treating all animals with compassion and respect. Microchipping for Identification : Microchipping ensures that stray cats can be easily identified and returned to their caretakers if they are lost, promoting responsible pet ownership.

: Microchipping ensures that stray cats can be easily identified and returned to their caretakers if they are lost, promoting responsible pet ownership. Enhanced Quality of Life: With proper care and support, stray cats can thrive in their environments, improving their overall quality of life and contributing to a healthier ecosystem.

