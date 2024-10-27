Connect over a meal with Age Concern Costa Calida

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 27 Oct 2024 • 0:35 • 1 minute read

Gathering for Good Times Image: Shutterstock/ Davor Geber

AGE CONCERN COSTA CALIDA is doing amazing work for locals over 50, offering crucial support and services that truly make a difference. One of the ways they help combat loneliness in the community is by organising social events, like their upcoming Menu del Dia at Viggo’s in Mazarron Port on October 30 at 1:30 pm.

Upcoming Menu del Dia: A chance to connect

This delightful gathering is more than just a meal; it’s a chance for seniors to connect, share stories, and enjoy each other’s company. With a variety of ongoing activities, Age Concern is promoting a sense of community that helps ensure no one faces the challenges of feeling alone.

Volunteer power: The heart of Age Concern Costa Calida

All of this fantastic work is powered by a dedicated team of unpaid volunteers, whose commitment shines through in every event. Age Concern Costa Calida is a true lifeline for many, providing not just advice and information, but also the warmth of friendship and support. So, come out to Viggo’s on October 30 and enjoy a wonderful meal while making new friends—because together, we can combat loneliness and celebrate the spirit of community! For more information contact 0034 634 344 589 or 0034 623 118 069.

For more Costa Calida news, articles and events click here