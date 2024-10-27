Denmark to use alcohol to fuel boats

By Adam Woodward • Published: 27 Oct 2024 • 22:36 • 1 minute read

Denmark to take delivery of methanol tugs Credit: Fotokon - Shutterstock

Denmark wants to focus on renewable fuels to reduce the environmental impact from shipping. Svitzer, a major global provider of port and terminal infrastructure, has signed a deal with the Danish business Nordhavn Power Solutions to supply two methanol-based generator systems for a new hybrid tugboat.

The boat, built by Turkish shipyard Uzmar, will run on a hybrid system with batteries and a methanol-generating system that produces low emissions. The methanol system is planned to be used by Nordhavn Power Solutions as part of their environmentally friendly portfolio. The new tugboat is expected to be delivered at the beginning of 2026.

Danish methanol-powered tug boats to revolutionise shipping

Methanol, an alcohol made from renewable resources such as biomass, carbon capture, and municipal rubbish, is a desirable alternative fuel for the marine industry due to its fuel adaptability and low emissions. In Sweden, Nordhavn Power Solutions and ScandiNAOS, a ship design firm, are collaborating to create and market methanol-powered engines for broader use in the marine sector. The marine industry’s heavy dependence on infrastructure along with its strict regulations, as well as collaboration with stakeholders, has made developing sustainable projects a daunting challenge few have attempted before.

International collaboration and investment are needed to transform the marine sector and secure sustainable transport solutions. The primary focus is on developing practical alternative fuels, with initiatives like methanol-powered engines that offer a long-term perspective. The transport sector is the world’s biggest source of carbon emissions. Projects like Nordhavn Power Solutions can go a long way to meeting environmental goals, but significant acceleration and ongoing collaboration between governments and industry leaders are still needed to make any significant impact around the world.