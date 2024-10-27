By Linda Hall • Updated: 27 Oct 2024 • 15:26 • 2 minutes read

AMSTERDAM OPERA: Guest director Andriy Zholdak’s Fidelio production mired in controversy Photo credit: CC/C Messier

Amsterdam’s Dutch National Opera & Ballet (DNO&B) issued an official statement on October 26, acknowledging “transgressive behaviour” by guest director, Andriy Zholdak.

The controversial Ukrainian director was hired to take part in a production of Beethoven’s opera Fidelio, which premiered on June 5 after seven weeks of rehearsals.

Nor was the end result to every critic’s liking. Writing in Bachtrack, Eleanor Wright declared, “If director Andriy Zholdak’s re-visioning for Dutch National Opera is ‘Fidelio for the 21st century’, then may God help us all.”

The DNO&B communique stressed that it wanted to clarify allegations that appeared in the Het Parool newspaper on October 25.

Zholdak made asides regarding the bodies female cast members

Amongst other disclosures, Parool revealed that the cast complained there was no intimacy coordinator although Zholdak included scenes of a sexual nature absent from the libretto. He also groped an extra.

When auditioning extras Zholdak wanted to see them with bare chests or midriffs and made asides regarding the bodies of some of the women.

“There was indeed unacceptable and inappropriate behaviour and misconduct by guest director Andriy Zholdak,” DN&B admitted, adding that he was not an employee but hired solely as Fidelio’s guest director.

“This was our first, and now our last, collaboration with him. Zholdak will not be invited back for future collaborations with us.”

The DNO&B statement maintained that Zholdak repeatedly ignored warnings that his approach was problematic and unacceptable but it glossed over the groping incident.

“While demonstrating a scene to an extra, in the presence of other artists and staff, he touched her hip-buttocks without seeking prior consent as required by our protocol,” said.

In Het Parool’s version the extra burst into tears and fled. She complained in writing, after which DNO&B denied Zholdak access to the theatre.

The Ukrainian was barred from rehearsing directly with the singers or extras and instructions were relayed through the assistant director

“Additionally, we required that he apologise to the artists and directly-involved production staff for his behaviour.

“The director accepted these conditions. Had he not done so, we would have stopped the production process and cancelled Fidelio.”

Rehearsals resumed although the extra withdrew from the production and meanwhile the DNO&B launched an independent enquiry into her complaint but dropped proceedings when she declined to cooperate.

The statement explained that the DNO&B knew Zholdak had an unconventional, improvisational approach to opera creation.

“We were prepared for this. However, we were not aware of the earlier controversies around Zholdak mentioned in the Parool article at the time we hired him.”

These included Nazi remarks in 2016 in Romania, an incident when he slapped an actress in Hungary in 2017, and protests by actors in 2023.

“We have learned from this experience to be even more meticulous in our preliminary research,” a rueful DNO&B added.