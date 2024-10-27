Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
Celebrating Survivors
Recently the Centro de Actividades Náuticas in Lo Pagán hosted the annual Intercontinental Dragon Boat Festival, coinciding with International Breast Cancer Awareness Day. The event honoured Jan Collins, who founded the BCS (Breast Cancer Survivors) category, bringing together over 250 rowers from around the world.
San Pedro del Pinatar’s mayor, Pedro Javier Sánchez, and sports councillor, Pedro Vivancos, were there to support the festival, which was organised by the local Pinatar Sports Association. It’s more than just a sporting event—every year, this gathering becomes a celebration of dragon boating and a moving tribute to Jan Collins.
Rowers came from across Spain, including Pontevedra, Castellón, and Cartagena, as well as from the U.S. and Canada. The morning was filled with competitive races under perfect weather conditions on the Mar Menor, adding to the friendly atmosphere.
In the Breast Cancer Survivors category, the Flamenco Rosas team, from San Pedro del Pinatar, put in a strong performance, finishing in second place, just behind the International Hit II team, which featured rowers from the U.S. and Canada.
The Dragon Boat Festival continues to be an exciting celebration, combining sport and solidarity, especially for those who have survived breast cancer, and a fitting way to remember Jan Collins’ legacy.
Across the region of Murcia, towns showed their support for International Breast Cancer Awareness Day by organising various commemorative events. From awareness walks to fundraisers, communities united to raise awareness and honour those affected by breast cancer.
