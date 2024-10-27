Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Nina Cook •
Published: 27 Oct 2024 • 21:30
• 1 minute read
Experts in El Ejido discuss AI’s role in transforming law and administration. | Credit: blog.slido
El Ejido recently hosted a symposium focused on the intersection of artificial intelligence (AI) and law, a collaborative event led by the University of Almería and UNED, which drew experts, legal professionals, and public officials.
Over four days, attendees examined the transformative impacts of AI on law, administration, and data security. One of the central themes was the urgent need to balance AI’s potential to enhance public service efficiency with critical concerns around data privacy, ethical considerations, and public trust.
Mayor Francisco Góngora emphasised the potential for AI to streamline public administration, yet stressed the importance of protective measures for citizens’ personal data. Sessions included discussions on cybersecurity led by José Miguel Sánchez Orellana, who focused on strategies for safeguarding data within AI-integrated systems. The event also highlighted practical measures, such as creating frameworks for responsible AI governance within public institutions and addressing public fears about data misuse. The symposium concluded with the dedication of the “César Tolosa Seminar,” named after a Constitutional Court magistrate, which aims to promote professional development in the field.
This symposium aligns with Spain’s broader AI strategy, where the government has committed to building infrastructure, like the MareNostrum supercomputer, and promoting ethical AI through a recent national strategy that supports human-centric technology in compliance with human rights. Spain is also a key player in the European AI Act, which seeks to categorise AI systems by risk level, with specific rules for high-risk applications in public services to ensure transparency and security.
Find more Euro Weekly News
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Nina Cook is a writer, editor, and literary translator, born in England and raised in New Zealand. In 2015 she fell under the spell of coastal Almería, where she continues to cultivate her love for language and literature. Follow her on X: @esoledit
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.