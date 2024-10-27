By Nina Cook • Published: 27 Oct 2024 • 21:30 • 1 minute read

Experts in El Ejido discuss AI’s role in transforming law and administration. | Credit: blog.slido

El Ejido recently hosted a symposium focused on the intersection of artificial intelligence (AI) and law, a collaborative event led by the University of Almería and UNED, which drew experts, legal professionals, and public officials.

Over four days, attendees examined the transformative impacts of AI on law, administration, and data security. One of the central themes was the urgent need to balance AI’s potential to enhance public service efficiency with critical concerns around data privacy, ethical considerations, and public trust.

Experts discuss AI in the context of Law in El Ejido

Mayor Francisco Góngora emphasised the potential for AI to streamline public administration, yet stressed the importance of protective measures for citizens’ personal data. Sessions included discussions on cybersecurity led by José Miguel Sánchez Orellana, who focused on strategies for safeguarding data within AI-integrated systems. The event also highlighted practical measures, such as creating frameworks for responsible AI governance within public institutions and addressing public fears about data misuse. The symposium concluded with the dedication of the “César Tolosa Seminar,” named after a Constitutional Court magistrate, which aims to promote professional development in the field.

This symposium aligns with Spain’s broader AI strategy, where the government has committed to building infrastructure, like the MareNostrum supercomputer, and promoting ethical AI through a recent national strategy that supports human-centric technology in compliance with human rights. Spain is also a key player in the European AI Act, which seeks to categorise AI systems by risk level, with specific rules for high-risk applications in public services to ensure transparency and security.

