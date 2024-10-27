By Letara Draghia • Published: 27 Oct 2024 • 19:46 • 2 minutes read

Credit: Pixabay, StartupStockPhotos

Fortune recently released its 2024 list of the 100 best companies to work for in Europe, highlighting 10 standout employers.

Read on to find out which companies are making significant strides in creating a supportive, innovative, and growth-oriented workplace culture.

What makes a company good to work for?

For most, the decision to work for a company goes beyond just the salary. Elements like company culture, employee support, career growth, and job security play critical roles. Fortune’s list takes these factors into account, ranking companies based on employee satisfaction, workplace culture, and management support.

Top-ranked company to work for: DHL Express Europe

Taking the lead is DHL Express Europe, headquartered in Germany. As a major player in the transportation industry, DHL has built a reputation not only for delivering packages but also for cultivating a dynamic work environment. With 45,000 employees across Europe, DHL is praised for its employee engagement initiatives. DHL management has stated that their goal is to “provide a supportive and inclusive environment,” ensuring employees feel valued across all levels.

Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies are good to work for

The biotechnology and pharmaceuticals industries are notably represented, with AbbVie, Agilent Technologies and Chiesi Europe securing spots in the top 10. AbbVie, headquartered in the United States, employs 13,000 people in Europe and is committed to advancing healthcare. In a statement, AbbVie mentioned their “dedication to improving lives,” which aligns with their commitment to employee welfare as well as medical advancements.

Similarly, Agilent Technologies and Chiesi Europe stand out in this sector. With a stronghold in Italy, Chiesi is a homegrown European company boasting 4,734 employees. Chiesi has earned praise for its innovative approach to biopharmaceuticals and its support of research-driven employees.

Diverse industries represented in Fortune’s top 100 companies to work for in Europe

From construction and infrastructure to hospitality and information technology, this year’s list includes a diverse array of industries, showing Europe’s broad spectrum of career paths. Hilti, based in Liechtenstein, ranks high in construction and infrastructure, employing 18,270 people in Europe. In a recent press release, Hilti attributed their success to “empowering employees through continuous learning and development.”

Hilton, a globally recognised brand in the hospitality industry, employs 22,972 people across Europe and has consistently focused on creating an inclusive environment. In response to the recent ranking, Hilton Europe emphasised their commitment to “creating memorable experiences for both guests and employees.”

Finance and retail giants Allianz and Specsavers ranked high

Allianz, based in Germany, leads the financial services and insurance category. With a whopping 100,000 employees in Europe, Allianz is not only a leader in its industry but also a stable employer. The company is known for its employee-centric policies and has stated, “Our employees’ growth is central to our vision.”

On the retail front, Specsavers, headquartered in the United Kingdom, employs 35,140 people in Europe. Specsavers is committed to creating a positive work environment and has introduced various packages focused on employee mental health and work-life balance.

The best technology companies to work for

In the technology space, Cisco stands out with 13,212 European employees. Cisco is well-regarded for its innovative solutions and has consistently promoted a flexible work environment, which is particularly appealing to expatriates balancing work and life in a new country. Cisco’s European CEO recently mentioned, “We aim to foster a culture where innovation and employee satisfaction go hand in hand.”

Working for these top-ranked companies could be a major draw for expatriates seeking stable and fulfilling careers. These organisations prioritise diversity, inclusion and employee welfare, making them strong choices for professionals aiming to stabilise their career in Europe.

Read the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work for in Europe report here.