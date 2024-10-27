By Nina Cook • Published: 27 Oct 2024 • 16:34 • 1 minute read

Lucainena de las Torres, one of Andalusia's hidden gems, is in the running for the title. Credit: expansion

Expats in Spain are no strangers to the captivating beauty that Andalusia offers, from its sun-kissed coastlines to the charm of its whitewashed villages.

However, tucked away in the province of Almería are four villages that are vying for the prestigious title of “Pueblo Mágico” (Magical Village) of Andalusia – an accolade that could put them firmly on the map.

Almería towns competing for the “Magical Village” title

The competition is fierce, with Lucainena de las Torres, Vélez-Blanco, Mojácar, and María competing for this honour. Each has its own unique allure. Lucainena de las Torres, a pueblo full of history, boasts beautiful white architecture among stunning natural surroundings perfect for outdoor enthusiasts. Vélez-Blanco, a village crowned by its iconic castle, enchants visitors with its medieval architecture and rich history. Meanwhile, Mojácar, often hailed as one of Spain’s most beautiful villages, offers a blend of Moorish heritage and coastal vibes that attract both beachgoers and history fans. María, lesser-known but equally charming, provides a peaceful retreat with its surrounding natural park.

For those of us living in Spain, this competition not only highlights some of Almería’s most enchanting villages but also offers a reminder of the endless possibilities for exploration beyond the usual tourist hotspots. If you’re planning a weekend getaway or considering a more permanent move, these villages might just offer the magic you’ve been seeking. Keep an eye out for the final decision, and perhaps plan your next adventure to one of these hidden treasures!

