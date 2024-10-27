By Adam Woodward • Published: 27 Oct 2024 • 18:43 • 1 minute read

The Late June Rendle with script. Credit: ITS

The International Theatre Studio returns to the stage on Wednesday, November 13 with a touching tribute to June Rendle.

June, a much loved member of ITS, sadly passed away earlier in 2024, and this event is in honour of her work with the theatre group throughout the years. ‘June Rendle, Curtain Call’ is a rehearsed play reading at El Trapiche Cultural Centre in San Pedro. Doors open at 7pm with the curtain at 7.30pm.

As a fond farewell to one of the group’s longest-standing members, the evening will be a review of her life in the theatre. The first half will be a one-act play called ‘A Lovely Life’ written by June, all about the secret lives of characters she had met here on the Costa del Sol. After the interval, the ITS will present a revue, full of tears and laughter and composed of extracts from some of June’s favourite plays and comic turns.

Very special event in celebration of the life of June Rendle

Miles Rendle will be directing this very special event in celebration of the life of June Rendle and will be joined by his sister Nikki, who is travelling in from the UK. He has selected a great cast that includes many favourite ITS actors. As of now, they have Veronica del Cerro, Eileen Audas, Sheila Mellor, Rebecca Flowerdew, Kate Jackson, Margaret Dunkerly, and Nikki Cheetham.

Tickets are available on the International Theatre Studio website and cost €12 for ITS members and €15 for non-members. The theatre is not licensed, but there will be a limited drinks service outside, weather permitting. All the entrances to the theatre are now fully open again, and parking is available in the surrounding streets.