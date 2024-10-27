By Johanna Gardener • Published: 27 Oct 2024 • 12:11 • 2 minutes read

King Charles and Queen Camilla enjoy taster of future tour during trip to Samoa Credit: X:@ChannelNewsAsia

King Charles and Queen Camilla will resume a complete royal tour next year amid the King’s battle against cancer.

In recent visits to Australia and Samoa, the King described how it was “the perfect tonic” to ongoing cancer treatment. A Senior Palace official also added that the trip had lifted “his spirits, his mood and his recovery. Since King Charles’ cancer diagnosis in February, he has been receiving long term treatment. For the recent trip to Australia and Samoa, the treatment was put on hold and he is due to continue upon return to the UK. Charles and Camilla plan to return to their travels in Spring, although their destination schedule has not been confirmed and the trip will need to be approved by medical experts and by the Foreign Secretary, Prime Minister. However, it a very promising sign for the King’s recovery and that the royal couple will hopefully be able to resume their civil duties happily and healthily.

Farewell ceremony in Samoa marked a joyful taster of King’s royal tour, 2025

According to the Senior Palace official, the royal couple were now hoping to plan a full overseas tour program for next year – all depending on the advice given by the King’s doctors. The Official commented: “It is hard to overstate the joy that he takes from duty and service and being in public and seeing those crowds engaging with communities across the spectrum. That really does lift the spirits. You can see that.” Leaving Samoa on Saturday morning in a farewell ceremony – organised in a village twinned with the UK for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) and hosted by the Pacific – it was clear to see the happiness on the King’s face. His sense of moral duty and love for the commonwealth was clear when he said: “I shall always remain devoted to this part of the world and hope that I survive long enough to come back and see you.”

During the ceremony, the King was granted the chiefly title of To’aiga-O-Tumua by the village’s high chief and himself and his wife were offered sacred kava in coconut shells with straws. The Samoans were equally happy with the visit from the King. The chief told King Charles: “Your papa, Prince Philip, was here, so thank you for making the time. Your royal visit has lifted our house.”

King’s joy leaving Samoa shows promising sign of his recovery and of future 2025 tour

Despite wet weather conditions, this did not deter the royal couple’s spirit as they sheltered under umbrellas to reach the airport and board their plan for home. King Charles’ shared a final iconic moment as he waved proudly and spiritedly from the top of the plane’s steps. The King has thanked residents of the island and commented on their “wonderful generosity” bringing gifts of food and “other wonderful things.” He said the royal couple would take away “special memories of (their) time here.” He commented on how the villages in Samoa are twinned with 56 Commonwealth states and have decorated their villages according to the colours of the flags. Charles said: “We’ve been so impressed by the beautiful way in which all the villages have decorated the roadsides, it is something very special about Samoa.”

Find other articles on the Royal Family