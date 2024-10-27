La Cala Lion’s walkathon & winter market

By Adam Woodward • Published: 27 Oct 2024 • 9:36 • 1 minute read

Walkers ready to take to the boardwalk. Credit: World Diabetes Foundation

La Cala Lion’s annual walkathon is rapidly approaching with a full, fun-packed day, including their winter market and displays of kickboxing.

It’s not too late to get involved and get sponsored. This, the sixth year of the Diabetes Awareness Walkathon, one of the biggest charity events on the Costa del Sol social calendar, and is looking like it will be the most attended yet.

To participate, you can do in the 5km walk or sponsor someone else doing the walkathon on Sunday, November 3 beginning at 10am. Doing your bit to raise money for this cause will help to change someone’s life for the better. The walk itself will commence at the Torreón in La Cala de Mijas and follow an easy-going and sociable route along the beach boardwalk in Mijas Costa and back again.

Flamenco dancing, a Drang Drum band, kickboxing and much more

On return to La Cala, there will be a chance to enjoy the Grand Winter Market, with somewhere in the region of 40 stalls selling all sorts of curiosities, ideal for a little early Christmas shopping. There will also be a plethora of other events taking place, such as a kickboxing display, flamenco dancing, a Drang Drum band, and the local fencing club showing off their fine skills. Plenty of food and drink will be available, or attendees can just bring their own picnics.

Also, in keeping with the theme of the day, there will be on-the-spot glucose testing so everyone can get their levels checked and take action against diabetes if need be.

Registration for the walkathon takes place at 10am at the Torreón, where walkers can pick up their commemorative t-shirts and commence their walk for this noble cause. Sponsorship forms are available from the Cala Lions shop in La Cala de Mijas.