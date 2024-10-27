By Letara Draghia • Published: 27 Oct 2024 • 17:44 • 1 minute read

La Línea. Credit: Shutterstock, Artur Bogacki

On Saturday, around 12,000 protestors in La Línea de la Concepción gathered to demand a Brexit treaty. Many residents fear an economic fallout if negotiations between the UK and EU fail to secure a cross-border agreement.

La Línea’s economy depends heavily on Gibraltar, where approximately 15,000 locals commute daily.

La Línea protestors want a Brexit resolution

In an interview with the Gibraltar Chronicle, Victoria Jiménez – who has worked in Gibraltar for 17 years – said: “We have a lot at stake. The whole city needs to be in the streets to demand a resolution to Brexit. We are scared because many people depend on Gibraltar.”

At the protest, The Mayor of La Línea, Juan Franco, urged both the Spanish government and Junta de Andalucía for action. “The unity on show here in the face of the biggest challenge we have faced since 1969, when the border was closed and we lost nearly 30,000 citizens who emigrated in the space of a year,” Franco said, calling for measures to avoid a repeat of history.

As Brexit negotiations drag on, expatriates in Gibraltar and cross-border workers in La Línea face growing uncertainty. The city council has urged officials for transparency on how the absence of a Brexit deal may impact La Línea’s economy, making swift action essential for those reliant on cross-border work in Gibraltar.