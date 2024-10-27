Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Anna Ellis •
Published: 27 Oct 2024 • 11:07
Image: Ayuntamiento de Petrer.
Petrer recently hosted a special visit organised by the Costa Blanca Film Office.
The visit included eleven international film and television producers, primarily from the UK and USA, who explored some of the town’s most iconic locations.
The producers toured the cave houses and the Castle-fortress of Petrer, both admired for their historical significance and architectural beauty.
The visit also included a lunch in the scenic Caprala area and concluded with a trip to the “Lawless City,” a site with a strong cinematic atmosphere, ideal for potential future film projects.
These producers have worked on major productions for renowned platforms and studios, including Netflix and Paramount, and have been involved in films and series like Batman, Iron Man 2, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Top Gun, Matrix Resurrections, Minority Report, and Terminator 3, among others.
Their visit aimed not only to scout new filming locations but also to explore future opportunities that could benefit from Petrer’s surroundings.
Mayor, Irene Navarro, emphasised the significance of the visit, stating, “Petrer has a unique ability to offer a wide range of locations, from historical landmarks to natural landscapes, making it an ideal destination for the audiovisual industry.”
The growing interest from producers in Petrer’s attractions confirms the town’s increasing presence in the film tourism sector.
The Castle-fortress has been a major draw in recent years, and with initiatives like this, Petrer is positioning itself as a key location for both national and international film productions.
Originally from Derbyshire, UK, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 20 years.
