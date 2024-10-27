Madrid lose to Barça 0-4 at the Bernabéu

By Adam Woodward • Published: 27 Oct 2024 • 12:10 • 1 minute read

Unstoppable Barcelona. Credit: FC Barcelona, Facebook.

A Clásico defeat: Real Madrid were crushed at home 0-4 by an all-new Barcelona headed by Hansi Flick.

Mbappé’s first classic was not one for his scrapbook. A majestic Barça trounced Real Madrid on home soil in Hansi Flick’s first official clásico between the two giants of international football. The ex-German national trainer took over at Barça in May 2024 and immediately reversed the fortunes of the Blue and Garnets.

Madrid’s Ancelotti, who sat out Modric in favour of Camavinga, saw how his squad started confidently, and then fell apart. Mbappé stood alone in front of Iñaki Peña, but in addition to failing, he was offside. In fact, he was offside a total of 8 times during the match, and Madrid would pay for it dearly. Barça’s defensive line was unbreakable all evening.

Madrid’s stride broken by offside again and again

After the 10th minute, Barça began to settle in. It wouldn’t take long for the first chance to arrive. Lewandowski left Lamine alone with a brilliant heel, but the youngster gave the ball to Lunin when trying a slide. The Whites continued to threaten the space, falling again and again to the offside rule but reminding Flick’s team that they would punish the slightest loss of concentration.

Up to 12 times during the match Real Madrid were caught offside, a fact that broke the Whites’ stride again and again.

Barcelona were masterful throughout, biding their time until the Madrid defence was all out of steam, with Lewandowski scoring in the 54th minute, and again while Madrid were still reeling in shock, with a beautiful header in the 56th. The Whites didn’t know what had hit them. Lamine Yamal scored in the 77th minute, shortly followed by Raphinha in the 84th, putting the victory to bed once and for all as Madrid fans began leaving the Bernabéu stadium.

Eyebrows will be raised this morning at Ancelotti as this historic defeat for Madrid was not on their radar.