Marbella basketball at its finest

CB Marbella reason to celebrate.
Credit: Jeremy Meyer
CB Marbella Defeats Jaén Paraíso Interior CB – Hospital Ochoa CB Marbella secured an important 80-70 home win against Jaén Paraíso Interior CB in a highly intense match at Carlos Cabezas Pavilion.
This victory marks their third consecutive win in the Tercera División FEB, keeping them at the top of the standings.
The decisive moment of the game came in the third quarter, where CB Marbella managed a 27-11 run, gaining a lead that Jaén could not recover from. The Marbella team’s resilience and tactical execution during this period made all the difference, demonstrating their strength both offensively and defensively.
Marbella centre Christopher Mortellaro led the scoring with 17 points and 10 rebounds, achieving a crucial double-double. Pedro Salvador López also made significant contributions with 15 points, including three key three-pointers, while Juan Agüera Zea added 9 points, proving to be an asset from the three-point line.
The atmosphere at Carlos Cabezas Pavilion, Marbella, was electric, with the home crowd’s support giving the players the energy they needed to push through and secure another win. The bond between the team and their fans continues to be an essential element of their success.
With 3 of 3 victories, CB Marbella now looks ahead to their next challenge, aiming to maintain their excellent form and further strengthen their position at the top of the league.
