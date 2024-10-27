Multicultural Celebration in Alfas del Pi

By Donna Williams • Published: 27 Oct 2024 • 21:45 • 1 minute read

Alfas del Pi International Day Credit: lalfas.es

The XVII International Day of l’Alfas del Pi was a vibrant celebration of multiculturalism, bringing together over 3,000 people in a joyous festival.

The event, held at the esplanade of the Casa de Cultura, saw the participation of 70 associations and groups representing a diverse mix of nationalities. Notably, new countries such as Brazil, Equatorial Guinea, Thailand, and El Salvador joined the festivities this year.

The opening ceremony, presided over by the mayor of l’Alfas del Pi, Vicente Arques, along with other dignitaries and representatives from various consulates and institutions, marked the commencement of the event. The day then kicked off with a lively parade featuring representatives from various countries and local groups, setting the tone for a day filled with more than 40 captivating folkloric performances.

International Day in Alfas del Pi featured 70 associations and groups

The event also featured information stands hosted by 70 associations and groups, offering insights into their respective cultures, traditions, and cuisines. The gastronomic delights served as a major attraction, drawing residents and visitors from nearly a hundred different nationalities.

There was also a dedicated children’s area, which included inflatables, traditional games, and a vibrant photocall featuring costumes from participating countries. The event culminated in a grand celebration, featuring music, dance performances, and gastronomic tastings, all aimed at fostering greater understanding and integration among the diverse communities that call l’Alfas del Pi home.

