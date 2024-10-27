Murcia parents say ‘No’ to religion in schools

Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Catherine McGeer •
Updated: 27 Oct 2024 • 22:43 • 1 minute read
Education vs. Religion
Image: Shutterstock/ Inside Creative House
PARENTS in the Murcia region are voicing their strong discontent regarding the inclusion of religious events in the upcoming Council of Education activities. Parents’ associations have joined in the outrage against the scheduled Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) and mass in Caravaca, planned as part of the Jubilee Year celebrations.
In a statement released recently, parents emphasised that the Spanish state is aconfessional, meaning it should remain neutral regarding religious affiliations. They argue that the Regional School Council must uphold this constitutional principle and avoid aligning with any particular faith.
The parents expressed that educational events should not serve as venues for religious rituals, insisting that such activities do not represent the entire educational community. They demand the cancellation of these events, stressing that they contradict the aconfessional nature of education in Spain. The previous week, the group Europa Laica criticised the decision as ‘unacceptable,’ asserting that public institutions should not endorse religious ceremonies that alienate those of differing beliefs.
