Murcia parents say ‘No’ to religion in schools

By Catherine McGeer • Updated: 27 Oct 2024 • 22:43 • 1 minute read

Education vs. Religion Image: Shutterstock/ Inside Creative House

PARENTS in the Murcia region are voicing their strong discontent regarding the inclusion of religious events in the upcoming Council of Education activities. Parents’ associations have joined in the outrage against the scheduled Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) and mass in Caravaca, planned as part of the Jubilee Year celebrations.

The push for aconfessional education in Spain

In a statement released recently, parents emphasised that the Spanish state is aconfessional, meaning it should remain neutral regarding religious affiliations. They argue that the Regional School Council must uphold this constitutional principle and avoid aligning with any particular faith.

Why parents oppose religious ceremonies in school programs

The parents expressed that educational events should not serve as venues for religious rituals, insisting that such activities do not represent the entire educational community. They demand the cancellation of these events, stressing that they contradict the aconfessional nature of education in Spain. The previous week, the group Europa Laica criticised the decision as ‘unacceptable,’ asserting that public institutions should not endorse religious ceremonies that alienate those of differing beliefs.

