National road transport strike going ahead

By Adam Woodward • Published: 27 Oct 2024 • 10:51 • 1 minute read

Driver walkouts planned across Spain Credit: neme jimenez - Shutterstock.

Road public transport workers are still going on strike Monday, October 28, while haulage drivers have called off their protest.

The remaining strikes will mostly affect public transport services, especially bus routes, while truck drivers have reached a last-minute deal with the government and called off their walkout.

The main gripe of transport workers was the increasing age of retirement. They argue that due to the safety nature of their work, drivers should be treated as an exception and retired at an earlier age. Union negotiators managed to strike a last-minute agreement on Friday and have decided to keep on working. Their part of the strike action would have put a serious strain on Black Friday and Christmas shopping campaigns.

Public transport will be running minimum services

Nonetheless, public transport will still be affected, especially buses, coaches, chauffeurs, taxis, and minibuses with more than 9 passenger seats.

The main union for bus drivers has said that they have not been given a date by the government to meet and discuss their terms. Therefore, they are continuing with a minimum-service policy as of Monday, October 28.

The strike is expected to continue on other days designated for the transport of passengers, such as Black Friday, the December long weekend, and even during the Christmas period. If no solution is reached after then, strike action will continue indefinitely.