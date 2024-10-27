By Johanna Gardener • Published: 27 Oct 2024 • 20:05 • 2 minutes read

French school trips may become complicated due to new ETA travel regulations Credit:Shutterstock: Prostock-studio

French school trips to the UK are currently “at risk” under new UK rules.

A scheme that was underway to boost numbers of school trips for French children to British schools could flop, as post-Brexit regulations create new restrictions for entry into the UK. Following a meeting between the French President, Emmanuel Macron and former UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, fresh regulations were introduced with regards to French school trips. The deal, made in December 2023, would enable French pupils to travel to Britain with their national identity cards and for non-EU pupils, to enter without visas in order to address the worrying decline of visits to the UK post-Brexit.

ETA scheme to be launched in UK in 2025 will greatly complicate school visits to UK

However, with the UK’s new electronic travel authorisation (ETA) scheduled for launch on April 2 2025, the scheme for French school trips may in fact be in danger. Under the ETA scheme, all EU visitors to the UK must register before entering and children must also be equipped with a valid Passport. The Financial Times has reported that this will greatly complicate the situation for French children travelling to the UK on school trips. According to the Financial Times, Valérie Boned, President of “Les Entreprises du Voyage”, the main trade body for French travel agencies, had written a letter to the Home Office requesting information on how to proceed with this issue, yet a response has still not been issued. In her letter, Boned wrote: “The sooner we manage to clear the situation, the less impact it will have on the number of school trips for 2025.”

Les Entreprises du Voyage commented that the scheme agreed between Macron and Sunak last year, had been going according to plan with a 30% increase in school trips to the UK from France. The Financial Times confirmed that French government officials were concerned that when new ETA measures were put in place, this could subside the growth in international school trips across the Channel.

Plans to allow youth mobility between UK and EU dashed by Keir Starmer’s government

The latest prime minister, Keir Starmer, has been recently under pressure with regards to relations between the UK and the EU with the Labour government vowing to “reset” relations with the EU. Among the priorities include establishing a more fluid youth mobility program, whereby young people can move to the UK for fixed periods for employment. Until now, and despite having similar agreements with countries further afield including Australia and Canada, Keir Starmer has rejected these initiatives.

