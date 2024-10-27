No to Silence: Gender Violence Awareness

By Donna Williams • Published: 27 Oct 2024 • 17:30 • 1 minute read

No to Silence painting contest Credit:lanucia.es

La Nucia has organised the “XII Painting Contest against Gender Violence” with the theme “No to Silence” to raise awareness and promote empathy in the fight against gender violence.

The contest is open to individuals over the age of sixteen, regardless of gender. The submission of original artworks will be accepted starting from now until November 18. The contest offers a single prize of €600 for the winning entry.

Participants are encouraged to express their thoughts and emotions on the subject of gender violence through artistic means. It aims to showcase the community’s rejection of abusers and present examples of courageous and strong women without portraying them as mere victims.

The competition is linked to the International Day for the Elimination of Gender Violence

The competition is part of the activities planned for the International Day for the Elimination of Gender Violence, observed on November 25. The winning artwork and the jury’s decision will be announced on November 21 at the Auditori de La Nucia during the exhibition’s opening.

All individuals over the age of sixteen are invited to submit their artwork, regardless of their level of experience. The contest is focused on engaging young people in raising awareness about gender violence through art. The maximum size of the works is 150 x 150 cm, with a minimum size of 30 x 50 cm, and the choice of painting technique is entirely open.

For more detailed information including the terms and conditions, and the registration form, visit www.lanucia.es or www.culturalanucia.com

Find more local news, activities, and profile interviews for Costa Blanca North.