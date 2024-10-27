By Letara Draghia • Published: 27 Oct 2024 • 18:22 • 2 minutes read

Emily Ann Riedel has Down's syndrome. Credit: TV BRA

Norway has recently introduced TV BRA, the world’s first TV station, both created for and operated by people with learning disabilities.

All reporters at TV BRA, which translates to “TV Good,” are autistic or have learning disabilities, and they cover a broad range of topics, from news and entertainment to sports.

The station’s one-hour show airs weekly on TV BRA’s app and website, as well as on the popular Norwegian streaming platform TV2 Play. Presented in simple Norwegian and at a slower pace, the programme is tailored specifically for its audience, drawing between 4,000 to 5,000 viewers each week.

Norway’s inclusive media with TV BRA

The TV BRA team consists of 10 reporters who work from different parts of Norway to bring local news stories to the community. One reporter, Emily Ann Riedel, who has Down’s syndrome, describes her experience with the station to the BBC, “I have to follow the script and not talk about personal stuff – because here is about the news. When I work here, I have to be very professional.”

Managing editor Camilla Kvalheim, provides the reporters with essential training. She is a former teacher with a passion for filmmaking. She says, “When we were working together on those films, we were a crew, we were a team. It wasn’t me over them – we were equal.”

Disability representation across European media

TV BRA follows a trend of disability representation in European media. The UK has been a pioneer in this area, with Channel 4 regularly featuring disabled presenters and offering programmes that tackle disability topics. Shows like The Last Leg feature presenters such as Alex Brooker, who has a limb difference, and comedian Adam Hills, who wears a prosthesis and advocates for disability rights. In sports coverage, Channel 4 also employs Paralympians like Ade Adepitan as presenters, further establishing the channel’s approach to inclusivity.

In France, public broadcaster France Télévisions has introduced disability representation. The network has featured news segments and special programmes presented by individuals with disabilities. This approach has received positive feedback for making news more relatable and accessible to people with disabilities.

Similarly, Germany’s ZDF has showcased disabled presenters in a variety of programmes, from entertainment shows to documentary series.

Denmark and Iceland both have channels that focus on providing simplified news content for people with learning disabilities.

How TV BRA is a world-first

TV BRA sets itself apart by having people with disabilities lead every aspect of production. This pioneering approach positions Norway as a model for inclusive media across Europe, challenging other broadcasters to elevate their own disability representation efforts.