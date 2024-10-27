Poppy Appeal celebrated in Benidorm

By Donna Williams • Published: 27 Oct 2024 • 19:30 • 1 minute read

Torrevieja Pipes and Drums Credit:Benidorm.org

The Royal British Legion‘s ‘Poppy Appeal’ was celebrated in Benidorm with a series of events that brought together the local community and honoured the sacrifices made by former British soldiers and their families on October 19.

The day began with a traditional parade on Avenida de Castelon, featuring colourful banners and accompanied by the stirring melodies of the ‘Torrevieja Pipes and Drums’, attracting hundreds of attendees.

Notable figures in attendance included the Councillor for the Presidency, Juan Diaz, the representative of the National Chairman of the Royal British Legion (RBL), Anny Reid, and other esteemed guests such as the Captain of the Navy, Military Attache, and representatives from the RBL Membership Council.

The tribute included a three minute silence in remembrance of the fallen

The parade culminated at the Ricon de Loix, on Avenida de l’Atmella de Mar, where a solemn tribute took place. The tribute commenced with three minutes of silence in remembrance of the fallen, followed by a poignant homily delivered by Reverend Richard Seabrook.

Representatives of the RBL expressed their gratitude for the volunteers’ efforts in raising funds to support the families of ex-combatants.

The event concluded with the playing of the national anthems of Spain and the United Kingdom, followed by the banners’ final march, signifying the end of the event. The celebration demonstrated the enduring gratitude and respect for the sacrifices made by former servicemen and women, and the enduring spirit of international unity and peace.

