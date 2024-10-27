Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
Published: 27 Oct 2024
Protests in Calle Larios, Málaga.
Credit: CCOO, Facebook
500 protesters took to the streets of Malaga on Saturday, October 19, demanding the government of Andalusia take action on care home access.
Currently, there are 12,000 people in the autonomous community waiting for a place where they can receive the care and attention they need. According to a spokesperson from the CCOO union who organised the protest march, ‘Andalusia was a pioneer in the development of a system for care home assignment, but first the cuts, and then the lack of commitment of previous governments, have made us find ourselves in a situation of great deterioration and low credibility’. The union also claims that 5 people in Andalusia die every day on the waiting list to be accepted by a public care facility.
The daughter of 103-year-old Daniel in Malaga applied for a public care home for her father in 2023 and still has not heard back from the regional government. In spite of having submitted all the right paperwork and subsequent complaints to the Andalusian Ombudsman over the delays, 16 months have passed, and her elderly father continues to be without adequate care from the state.
Until 2023, the processes had been slow, but it did at least still function. In 2016 (when Daniel was 95 years old), he was recognised by medical experts as a Grade II dependent; in 2021, at the age of 100, he was considered a Grade III (high-level dependent) and should have been automatically accepted into a care home. However, he and his family are still waiting.
