Puig Campana immortalised in music

By Donna Williams • Published: 27 Oct 2024 • 16:05 • 1 minute read

First Deputy Mayor meets with DJ Vic iOrka Credit: ayto-finestrat.es

Finestrat’s very own DJ Vic iOrka has made his mark in the techno music scene with the release of his debut track Puig Campana, under the esteemed label of DJ and producer Cristian Varela.

The song pays homage to Finestrat’s iconic symbol, the Puig Campana mountain, and is a testament to Vic iOrka’s deep connection to his hometown.

This industrial techno production, clocking in at six minutes, harks back to the sounds of the 90’s and has garnered praise from industry heavyweight Cristian Varela, leading to its release under his record label, Black Codes Experiments. Vic iOrka, a seasoned DJ with a career spanning three decades, has been a prominent figure in the electronic music scene, having graced prestigious venues in New York and served as a radio announcer for online stations broadcasting from the city.

The ‘Puig Campana’ track made its debut at the end of September

Puig Campana made its debut on September 27 across major platforms including Spotify, iTunes, Beatport, and Traxsource, quickly catching the attention of renowned DJs worldwide, including Richie Hawtin, Sam Paganini, Paco Osuna, Ilario Alicante, Marco Bailey, and Joseph Capriati.

The significance of this achievement was underscored by the First Deputy Mayor, Nati Algado, who welcomed Víctor Llorca at the town hall to celebrate his milestone. She expressed pride in putting Finestrat and its emblematic Puig Campana on the global electronic music map and encouraged Vic iOrka to continue creating and producing music that celebrates the town.

