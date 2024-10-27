Red Eyes Festival in Denia and Javea

By Donna Williams • Published: 27 Oct 2024 • 15:57 • 1 minute read

Photograph by Anna Devis and Danil Rueda Credit:festivalojosrojos.com

This VI International photography festival is coming to the Costa Blanca North, and the works of different renowned photographers will be showcased at Denia and Javea. Photographs taken by Barbara Traver, Anna Devis, and Daniel Rueda will be on display at the Magallanes Market in Denia between now and December 1.

Titled ‘Human,’ Barbara Traver describes her series as showing prejudices made in the face of the obvious, criticism without sufficient foundations, and cataloguing the people we meet on a day-to-day basis, instantly labelling them while forgetting their complexities.

Anna Devis and Danil Rueda are among the exhibiting photographers

Anna Devis and Danil Rueda present a series under the title “Happytecture,” in which they invite visitors to contemplate their surroundings from a fresh perspective, discovering the beauty hidden in everyday places, objects, and stories that surround us and that often get overlooked.

In addition, between October 25 and December 1, the works of Juanita Escobar, Carolina Navas, Jesus Monterde, Juan Escolano, and Lucas Momparler will be on display in Javea. Also, with a slightly later opening date of October 26, visitors can enjoy the photographs of both Javier Campano and Luis Mena. These photographers will be exhibiting at different venues across Javea and details for each one can be found by visiting the Red Eyes Festival website.

Find more local news, activities and profile interviews for Costa Blanca North.