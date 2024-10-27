By Nina Cook • Updated: 27 Oct 2024 • 14:00 • 1 minute read

Animal abandonment has surged, creating a significant strain on shelters and animal protection organisations.

Lorena Hopper, who leads the shelter run by Huércal-Overa Council and APA Nueva Vida, recently reported rescuing approximately 50 puppies over the summer alone. Litters of six or seven puppies are common, and many arrive in poor condition due to malnutrition or illnesses.

Animal abandonment crisis

Abandonment isn’t just a seasonal issue; it’s an ongoing challenge, with some weeks bringing up to a dozen new arrivals. Hopper highlighted a lack of responsibility in many pet owners who abandon puppies while failing to spay the adult dogs, creating a cycle of repeated abandonment. She emphasised that education around sterilisation and responsible ownership is key to addressing this problem at its root.

Hopper explained that events such as themed bingos help raise awareness and funds, showcasing animals available for adoption and emphasising the importance of foster homes, which are “essential” to the shelter’s work.

Avoid buying pets from breeders

Hopper also addressed the popularity of “designer” breeds like Pomeranians and poodles, noting that these types are rarely available in shelters. APA Nueva Vida, however, houses a wide variety of breeds, sizes, and ages, hoping adopters will consider all options rather than buying pets from breeders.

To further aid their mission, APA Nueva Vida is hosting MANGAH-O, a charity event on November 9 at the Teatro Villa de Huércal-Overa, blending K-pop, anime, and manga culture. All proceeds from the event will help fund ongoing care for abandoned animals.

