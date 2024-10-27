Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 27 Oct 2024 • 23:07
• 1 minute read
Poppy Appeal in Action
Images: Benidorm Town Hall
THE Royal British Legion’s Murcia branch recently joined forces to support the launch of the Poppy Appeal in Benidorm.
Members gathered to raise awareness and funds for those who have served and continue to serve in the HM Armed Forces and their families living in the region. The parade along the Paseo de Levante in Benidorm attracted hundreds of spectators, highlighting the community’s commitment to honouring veterans.
By participating in the Poppy Appeal, the Murcia branch highlighted the importance of providing financial, social, and emotional support to local heroes. This event serves as a heartfelt reminder of their sacrifices, bringing the community together to ensure that no one who served is ever forgotten.
THE Royal British Legion’s Murcia branch arranges events and activities to support their cause so check out their social media pages to get involved.
For more Costa Calida news, articles and events click here
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
