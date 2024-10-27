By Letara Draghia • Published: 27 Oct 2024 • 19:07 • 2 minutes read

Tenerife beach resort. Credit: Shutterstock, Lobachad

As Spain approaches its winter tourism season, anti-tourism protests are still escalating within popular holiday destinations such as San Sebastián and Tenerife.

Anti-tourism in Spain

This movement began earlier this year, with protests erupting in tourist hubs such as the Canary Islands, Barcelona and the Balearic Islands. In April, demonstrators in Tenerife even staged a hunger strike hoping to halt major tourism projects.

Today, The Standard reported that chants such as “No hay camas pa’ tanto guiri” (“There’s not enough beds for so many foreigners”) were repeated as locals marched along a beach in Tenerife. Some tourists were watching in disbelief while others chose to ignore them. There were also signs that read, “The Canaries Don’t Live off Tourism; Tourism Lives off the Canaries”, reflecting the mounting frustration over the influx of visitors, which some argue is degrading the local culture and environment.

Tenerife also made headlines back in August when a British expatriate controversially led anti-tourism protests, intensifying tensions.

According to Caixa Bank research, Tenerife attracted over 5.6 million visitors last year, many from the UK.

Spain’s measures to curb overtourism

To address the problem, some Spanish cities have introduced measures aiming to curb overtourism. Barcelona, for instance, plans to eliminate short-term rentals by 2028, and Mallorca has plans to open ‘smart beaches’, aiming for a “smart response to anti-tourism tension”. Tenerife has also set visitor limits in certain natural parks, and Seville is considering a new entry fee for its Plaza de España.

Despite the protests, tourism remains critical to Spain’s economy, comprising approximately 13 per cent of GDP and supporting three million jobs. The Canary Islands People’s Party leader David Morales defended tourists’ rights, condemning the “growing tourism-phobia.” However, activist Asier Basurto warned that “either we change this now, or it will be too late,” stressing that local life is being overwhelmed by prioritising visitors over residents.

Spain’s balancing act for tourism

As Spain faces projections of 90 million tourists by the year’s end, the government and tourism bodies are grappling with balancing economic benefits against the social toll on local communities. Consultancy firm Braintrust predicts visitor numbers could climb to 115 million by 2040, potentially making Spain the top global tourist destination, surpassing France.

For expatriates residing in Spain, particularly in high-traffic areas, these protests highlight ongoing shifts in tourism policy and the challenges in preserving local culture within thriving tourism.