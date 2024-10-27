Spain’s Best Hiking Trail of 2024

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 27 Oct 2024 • 0:49
• 1 minute read
Vote for Your Trail!
Image: Shutterstock/ Jesus Noguera photography
THE Cómpeta-Canillas de Aceituno trail is in the running for the title of ‘Best Approved Trail in Spain 2024’! This beautiful route is part of Stage 7 of the Gran Senda de Málaga (GR 249) and is one of four contenders nominated by the Spanish Federation of Mountain Sports and Climbing (FEDME). Everyone can vote for their favourite trail until November 30 using the ‘Paso a Paso FEDME’ (Step by Step FEDME) app.
This stunning hiking trail stretches over 24 kilometres, it is a linear trail that starts at the Ermita de San Antonio in Cómpeta and features a total elevation gain of 2,110 metres. Hikers will enjoy stunning views, cross pretty rivers, and walk over impressive Roman and Arab bridges. The trail winds through quaint white-washed mountain villages, terraced gardens, and lush forests, highlighting the natural beauty of the Axarquía region.
To support this local hiking trail, simply download the ‘Paso a Paso FEDME’ app, available on iOS and Android. Head to the ‘Trails/Best Trail’ section to find details on the nominees and cast your vote. Let’s show our love for this amazing trail and help it earn the recognition it deserves!
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
