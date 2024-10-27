By John Smith • Published: 27 Oct 2024 • 12:56 • 2 minutes read

Almost boarding after a long uncomfortable wait Credit: Håkan Dahlström Photography

A reader recently contacted Euro Weekly News and asked whether there was any justification for so called budget airlines to treat their passengers like cattle as they had been booked on a Spanish airline ‘low cost flight’ flight from Bordeaux to Malaga and they claim that passengers were treated abominably.

It turned out that the departure gate was one of the furthest away from check in and passengers were called very early for the flight.

Passengers made to stand for and hour and a half plus in discomfort

They had to go through three separate areas and each time, there were fewer seats until passengers on the entire flight had to stand cheek to jowl whilst waiting to board.

Unfortunately the incoming flight was delayed by at least an hour and a half so children, adults elderly all had to stand waiting for access.

When the aircraft did arrive not only did it have to unload the passengers coming into Bordeaux but then try to ferry each wheelchair passenger out of the aircraft and then board the new ones.

Passengers were pulled onto the hard surface in the cold waiting to be allowed to board more than 30 minutes later.

Passengers treated like livestock

All in all it was a perfect example of how not to manage the boarding of a flight and could have been so easily controlled if the airline had used common sense rather than treat passengers as if they were livestock.

This has been confirmed as being an accurate review of what occurred and as trains and long distance buses but be boarded in an efficient manner, considering many flights are much more expensive, the airlines need to take action.

One of world’s oldest airlines is no more

Hopefully, now that the world’s fifth oldest airline Czech Airlines (ČSA) officially became part of Slovakian budget airline Smartwings on October 27, 2024,there won’t be a problem there.

Having been created in in October 1923 by the Czechoslovak government, ČSA quickly became a symbol of national pride and covered a number of important routes in Eastern Europe, but like so many airlines, it couldn’t change with the times.

Just two Airbus A320 aircraft will continue to fly in the colours of ČSA, whilst 47 aircraft will be flying under the Smartwings brand and the combined airline plans to add four new Airbus A220-300 to the fleet.

In the short term the ČSA website will continue to exist but all aircraft will operate under a single QS code.