100 years young: Louisa Harris’s remarkable journey from London to Torrevieja

Published: 28 Oct 2024

Louisa Harris celebrating her 100th birthday with her family and friends.

On October 28 friends and family gathered to celebrate a remarkable milestone: Louisa Harris’s 100th birthday.

Born on October 28, 1924, in London’s East End, Louisa’s life has spanned a century.

Growing up in an industrious era, Louisa worked as a machinist, and during the Second World War, she joined the war effort by making parachutes.

Her sons, Leslie and Ronnie, now 82 and 80 respectively, proudly reflect on her role as a working mother during those challenging times.

Louisa’s life changed in 1970 when she and her husband, Les, purchased land in Mi Sol Park. For years, it became the perfect holiday spot for the family until, in their 80s, Louisa and Les decided to make the move permanent and had a park home built.

In her later years, Louisa moved into the Los Jardines de Clara Care Home, an assisted living facility in Torrevieja, where she has been surrounded by caring staff and new friends.

Even as a nonagenarian, Louisa’s joy for life and enthusiasm for meeting new people remained undiminished.

Louisa’s hundredth birthday was not just a celebration of her years, but also the memories of a woman who has seen history unfold.

Many happy returns, Louisa.