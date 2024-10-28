By Nina Cook • Updated: 28 Oct 2024 • 18:04 • 1 minute read

Alex Centelles celebrates the equalising goal. | Credit: YouTube DAZN ES

Almería’s ambition to return to La Liga after last season’s relegation was clear from the outset.

With Saudi owner Turki Al-Sheikh backing one of the most expensive squads in the Segunda División and the return of manager Rubi, fans were hopeful, eager for success, and ready to rally behind their team. However, the season’s start proved challenging; while Almería showed promise in attack, their defensive frailties led to disappointing early results, dampening initial expectations and exposing areas for improvement.

SD Huesca vs. UD Almería (2-2)

In recent matches, though, the team appears to be finding its balance. Their recent away game against Huesca, who have been struggling this season, began poorly, with Almería conceding two goals in the first half. However, a second-half red card for a Huesca player opened up critical opportunities for Almería, allowing them to claw back and secure a hard-fought 2-2 draw.

This vital, hard-earned point keeps Almería comfortably mid-table as they look to build momentum and consistency. Eyes are now on the upcoming Andalusian derby, where Almería will host Cordoba at 16:15 on Sunday, November 3. Fans hope the team’s recent improvements in performance and resilience on the pitch can propel them further up the standings as they seek promotion back to Spain’s top flight.

