By Anna Ellis • Published: 28 Oct 2024 • 13:07 • 2 minutes read

Image: RNATB

The local branch of the Royal Naval Association held another exceptional and successful annual event, rich with ceremony, pomp, and enjoyment, at the La Laguna Hotel on October 21.

This gathering marked the anniversary of the Battle of Trafalgar and honoured the passing of Admiral Lord Viscount Nelson.

The Branch Shipmates (S/Ms) were once again proud and privileged to welcome Captain Stephen McGlory, Royal Navy Defense Attaché at the British Embassy, as the guest of honour at this year’s remarkable event. The branch also honoured two longstanding members, Frank Goodman, Marine Engineering Artificer 1st Class RN (retired), and Helen Goodman, Radio/Communications Operator RNR (retired), both celebrating 20 years of membership with their certificate presentations in October.

The lively gathering included branch members, their families, friends, and civilian guests, joined by comrades from the Royal Marines, who symbolically stood guard “up in the masts” with muskets. Adding to the assembly were representatives from the RAF and Merchant Navy, as well as special guests Peter Golding, former Lance Corporal of the Royal Yeomanry, Territorial Army (TA), and John Hunt, former Staff Sergeant with 24 years of service in the Royal Engineers, accompanied by their partners.

CAVA Reception

The evening commenced with a CAVA reception accompanied by naval military music, creating a jovial atmosphere where attendees could mingle and the “old sea dogs” shared stories. A ceremonial parade of six standards followed, led by S/M Bryan Dalton (Branch Standard), S/M Tom Patterson (Union Jack), S/M Mike Cockman (Spanish Flag), S/M Danny Kay (White Ensign), S/M Steve Hemingfield (representing the RN Submarine Service), and guest Michael Westhead (for the Merchant Navy). This parade was received ceremonially by Branch Vice Chairman S/M Graham Shelton to the sound of Hearts of Oak.

After a superb three-course meal, a tradition called for “passing the port” to charge glasses for a toast to King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain (while standing) and, in traditional Royal Navy style, to King Charles III and Queen Camilla of the United Kingdom (while seated). Before the final toast to Admiral Lord Viscount Nelson, Captain Stephen McGlory entertained the guests with an enlightening and humorous account of the life of Horatio Nelson.

Special Accolades

Special accolades followed for the team of Shipmates who contributed to the event, including table decorations and overall arrangements. A notable mention went to S/M Amanda Clancy, Petty Officer Writer RN (retired), for leading the organisation as the Assistant Social Secretary.

The staff of La Laguna Hotel, including Lilly and her team, were also enthusiastically applauded for their spectacular service and delicious food.

The evening continued with a raffle expertly conducted by S/M Nicola Louden and S/M Kim Hemingfield, with support from S/M Carl Louden. The event concluded with lively dancing and the harmonious sounds of Rae Daniel, as attendees shared in the joyful anticipation of “looking forward to next year”.

Like to Know More?

The Royal Naval Association (RNA) offers free membership and is a registered UK charity.

While originally established for Royal Naval personnel, the RNA welcomes serving or retired military Veterans and civilians alike.

The Torrevieja branch (RNATB) boasts a diverse membership, embracing camaraderie, loyalty, patriotism, and unity and organises various social events for members to enjoy.

If you’re interested in joining or learning more about RNATB, they hold meetings on the first Wednesday of each month at 5:00.PM at the Lakeview Bar & Restaurant in Alicante.

Alternatively, you can reach out to Tony Jenkins via email at ChairmanRNATB@Gmail.com, by phone at (+34) 693866709, or via WhatsApp at (+44) 70576117222.