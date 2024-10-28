By Johanna Gardener • Published: 28 Oct 2024 • 12:30 • 3 minutes read

Blowing up ATM cash points to loot hundreds of thousands of euros is a concern in Germany Credit: X:@visegrad24

Violence across Germany continues, as criminals are looting millions from ATM’s through blowing up ATM cash machines.

On Thursday March 23, 2023, residents in the German town of Kronberg were awoken by the sound of several explosions to find that criminals had blown up an ATM located beneath a block off flats. Residents of the building were evacuated due to severe damage caused to it. According to reports, dark-clothed people were seen fleeing from the scene. During this incident, 130,000 euros were stolen in cash and damage to buildings and systems amounted to half a million euros, according to Germany’s Federal Criminal Police Office, BKA. This is just one example of this crime in Germany.

Criminal groups choose to blow up ATM’s rather than traditional bank robberies

As an alternative to traditional types of bank robbery, criminal groups across Europe have now turned their attention to a more discreet and less risky method – targeting ATM’s. Astonishingly, across Germany, there have been explosions of ATM’s reported at a rate of one per day over the past few years. In one single attack, criminals can pocket hundreds of thousands of euros. The reason why Germany might be a prime target for this practice could well be because paying by cash is still common in the country. Reports show that there are more than 51,000 ATMs across the country in comparison with around 5,000 in the Netherlands. Whilst neighbouring European countries tended to move away from cash payments following the Covid-19 pandemic, Germany did not. In 2023, half of all transactions were still being made with cash – this is likely due to viewing cash as a safer, more private and more controllable payment method. Johannes Beermann from Germany’s Bundesbank revealed in 2022: “Neither digitalisation nor the pandemic have been able to oust cash. When it comes to making payments, cash is still by far the most popular means in Germany.”

ATM explosions can cause severe collateral damage, as well as risks to human life

Europe has been extra-vigilant with this type of crime, undertaking cross-border operations which aim to disband highly-organised criminal bands. Three members of a criminal network were arrested earlier this year in Germany, France and the Netherlands – they had been carrying out explosive attacks on cash machines. According to Europol, the explosive devices have mainly included solid explosives, derived from fireworks causing massive damage to ATM machines and also presenting risks to residents due to crumbling buildings and loose shards of glass. In 2023 alone, BKS stated that lootings in Germany were responsible for 28.4 million euros of collateral damage.

Those arrested appear to have been involved in lootings worth millions of euros since 2022 with similar amounts of money lost to collateral damage. According to Europol, France was used by criminals for “hideaway spots”, using French rental cars to getaway after criminal offences. German, French and Dutch investigators were all part of a larger operation which aimed to search car rental companies – where cars had been used as getaway vehicles – during a one day stint across several locations in Europe.

Europol also confirmed that often the gangs are based in the Netherlands and that they take “extreme risks and act unscrupulously” despite not engaging in armed robberies and choosing ATM’s in quieter, residential areas, where the chances of being caught are heightened. Not only the explosive attacks, but also the act of feeling in high speed getaway vehicles is highly perilous.

461 robberies in 2023 from explosions at German cash points

Germany is an ideal target, not only for the number of ATM’s it has but also for its location as a prime spot for cross-border crime. In comparison to the Netherlands which has fewer ATM’s and is therefore less appealing for criminals, Germany has witnessed 461 robberies of this calibre in 2023 alone. A spokesperson for the German Banking Industry Committee, (representing all major banking associations in Germany) told CNN: “Germany maintains one of Europe’s most extensive ATM networks…This extensive network has, in part, drawn organized criminal groups from abroad, seeing the density of ATMs and Germany’s demand for cash access as factors in their favour.”

In response, German banks have invested several million euros in improving security, including alarm systems, ink staining solutions and reinforced locking mechanisms. They have also made punishments more severe – a minimum of a two-year sentence. The spokesperson added: “These efforts, along with enhanced cooperation with police, have effectively reduced ATM attacks, with the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) reporting that 2024 figures are already ‘significantly below last year’s.’”

