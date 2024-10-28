Benalmadena flooded

By Adam Woodward • Published: 28 Oct 2024 • 17:01 • 1 minute read

Streets blocked by flooding. Credit: Ayuntamiento de Benalmadena.

The Costa del Sol got a real soaking in the early hours of Monday, October 28, with flooding in many areas, especially Benalmadena.

Fire crews were called out at 4am for a variety of flooding incidents as a result of the heavy downpour, which blocked roads and flooded homes. More than 40 litres of rainwater fell per square metre on the Costa del Sol town, which provoked 11 different interventions from Local Police and other emergency services.

In most cases, street drains had been overloaded and unable to channel the excessive rainwater away quick enough. Lower levels of the town faced the worst problems as streets had to deal with water runoff from the mountain as well as direct rainfall.

Cars trapped and Benalmadena homes flooded

Some residents were caught out with their homes flooded, and fire crews were called to rescue three members of one family who were trapped inside their house with various centimetres of floodwater on the ground floor and the fear of the possibility of electrical discharges through the water.

Later on Monday morning, teams from Benalmadena Council were called to work on landslides and unstable retaining walls, weakened by the sheer weight of water accumulated behind them. Council workers were continuing work all day to prepare for more predicted heavy rains.