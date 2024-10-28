Butterfly skin charity launches new campaign

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 28 Oct 2024 • 12:46 • 2 minutes read

Both physical & emotional strain of butterfly skin. Credit: DEBRA

DEBRA the organisation set up to aid the families of sufferers of butterfly skin is launching a fundraising campaign to be able to recruit a new psychologist.

Butterfly skin, or epidermolysis bullosa (EB), is a rare, incurable, and genetic disease that is caused by the extreme fragility of the skin. It currently affects 500 people in Spain. The skin acts as our first line of defence against the outside world, but in the case of children with EB, their skin is as fragile as a butterfly’s wing. The lightest touch causes blistering and painful open wounds. Daily bandaging to protect the skin can take up to 5 hours a day and is so painful that morphine is required. This rare condition causes extreme disability and constant pain; the simple acts of eating and walking are often accompanied by severe pain and distress.

To celebrate International Butterfly Skin Day, DEBRA launched a new campaign to raise €23,000 to recruit a psychologist. They need to expand the team to continue to support more than 350 families. The need for a psychologist is urgent, as the pain, fear, desperation, rejection, and uncertainty that sufferers and their families experience can be unbearable. The team at DEBRA wants to make sure that the wounds that you cannot see and that often hurt more – the emotional wounds caused by living with this condition – are tended to as well.

This fundraising challenge can be found on migranodearena.org. The cost of each session with a psychologist costs €23. If DEBRA can get more than 1.000 people to donate €23, they will achieve our objective and raise the €23.000 needed to employ a new member of their specialist team to support families.

‘We are the only organisation in Spain dedicated to supporting families who so desperately need our help. The National Health System in Spain does not offer the specialist care that they need. When a baby with EB is born in Spain, our nurses and psychologists travel to be with families to support them at this extremely challenging time’ said the director of the charity, Evanina Morcillo Makow. The mental health team is dedicated to supporting families in person or online and has a 24-hour emergency helpline.

Videos and photographs produced by Martin Corradini will be published on social media @butterflyskin until the end of November. For those charitable members of on the Costas prepared to organise fundraising events, this is an extremely worthy cause that could do with your help.