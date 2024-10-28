By Nina Cook • Published: 28 Oct 2024 • 21:52 • 1 minute read

Cantoria launches its largest initiative yet to care for and manage local cat colonies. | Credit: National Geographic

Cantoria has launched its largest-ever initiative to manage and care for the town’s community cat colonies, a programme supported by a €46,700 grant from Spain’s Ministry of Social Rights and Welfare.

This project focuses on the humane Capture, Sterilise, and Return (CER) method to ensure cat health and stabilise populations. The council has also pledged an additional €7,800, making this the town’s most ambitious step in animal welfare to date.

The programme will involve sterilisation, vaccinations, and health checks, helping reduce cat-related disturbances in urban areas and fostering harmony between residents and feline colonies.

Cantoria collaborates with PAWS-PATAS

In a unique move, Cantoria is collaborating with local animal welfare charity PAWS-PATAS, which has a successful record in promoting TNR (Trap, Neuter, Return) strategies in the Costa de Almería region. This partnership aims to ensure continuity in care and enhance colony management efficiency​.

To support long-term success, the council is also recruiting community volunteers, who will receive training to manage the colonies. Volunteers will help with feeding schedules and monitor colony health, thus integrating the programme with Cantoria’s community fabric. Additional plans include setting up sheltered areas for cats, ensuring both improved living conditions for the animals and a cleaner, more organised environment for local residents.

This initiative reflects a growing trend across Spain, where many towns are embracing TNR as a humane solution to street cat populations, especially as municipalities seek alternatives to traditional, less sustainable methods​.

